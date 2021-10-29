California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,333 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of The Travelers Companies worth $66,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.85 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

