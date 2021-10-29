California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,890 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Align Technology worth $86,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $631.80 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $417.36 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.