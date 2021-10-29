California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.44. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

