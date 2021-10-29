Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

