Canaccord Genuity Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $80.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.41.

Dynatrace stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.09, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

