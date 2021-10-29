Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 1,487.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NUGS stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Cannabis Strategic Ventures
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.