Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 1,487.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NUGS stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

