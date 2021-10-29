Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 753,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE CAJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,102. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

