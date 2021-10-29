Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.14 billion-$32.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.87 billion.

CAJ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,102. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

