Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

89bio stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $347.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

