Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CCBG stock opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.