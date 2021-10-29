Capital International Inc. CA Buys Shares of 28,814 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,605,000 after buying an additional 256,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
