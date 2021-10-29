Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QCOM stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

