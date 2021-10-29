Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $4,049,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 174,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $144.10 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

