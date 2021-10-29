Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.84 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $414.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

