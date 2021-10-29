Capital International Inc. CA Sells 1,334 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $154,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

