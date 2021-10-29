Capital International Inc. CA Sells 2,045 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

