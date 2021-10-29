Capital International Investors Buys 788,343 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $224,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

