Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $84,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $78,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

