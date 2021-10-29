Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $160,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

