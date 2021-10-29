Capital International Investors Has $119.58 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.71% of CMC Materials worth $119,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CCMP opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

