Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.66 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,726 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

