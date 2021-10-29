Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $214.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

