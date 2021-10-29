Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $214.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.
NYSE:COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
