Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

CFFN stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

