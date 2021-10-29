Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $2.00

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $66.63 billion and $3.52 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00041449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00105938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00429785 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00047950 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,656,112,930 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,054,442 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

