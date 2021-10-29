Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

