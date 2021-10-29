CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOTZ shares. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarLotz by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $409.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

