Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

CRI traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.55. 29,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,574. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

