Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down to $100.91

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.91, but opened at $93.00. Carter’s shares last traded at $98.58, with a volume of 2,785 shares changing hands.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $72,000.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

