Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $188.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.