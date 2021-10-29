Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

CSPR opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.64. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

