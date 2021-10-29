Caxton Associates LP Invests $307,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $40.79 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

