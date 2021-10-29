Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

