Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,016 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Morphic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORF. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 256.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 620,326 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Morphic by 92.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 451,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 25.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after buying an additional 297,877 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 5.6% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $266,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,129 shares of company stock worth $3,211,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $58.63 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

