Caxton Associates LP Takes $314,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Amyris by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

