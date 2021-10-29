Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 146.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.