CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Stock Price Up 56.3%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) shares rose 56.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 38,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

