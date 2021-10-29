CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CBRE Acquisition (NYSE:CBAH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:CBAH opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. CBRE Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAH. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Acquisition by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

