CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of CBTX traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The company has a market capitalization of $664.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBTX stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CBTX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

