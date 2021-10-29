Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $587,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.