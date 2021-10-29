Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $81.74 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

