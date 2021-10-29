Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

