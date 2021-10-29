Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.240 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 3,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

