Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CETX opened at $1.33 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

