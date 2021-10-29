Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Securities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,037. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.