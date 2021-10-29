Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $41.19 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -128.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

