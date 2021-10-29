Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.88

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.81, with a volume of 3995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.72.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,805,555 shares of company stock worth $625,149,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

