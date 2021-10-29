CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$127.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$126.78.

GIB.A stock opened at C$110.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.96. The stock has a market cap of C$27.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

