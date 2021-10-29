ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. ChampionX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. 1,558,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,450. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

