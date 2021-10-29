ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.52. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1,740 shares.
The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.
The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
