ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.52. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 1,740 shares.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $11,334,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

