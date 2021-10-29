Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,753 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $110,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average of $217.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

